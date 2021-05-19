MMDA: Uniform light truck ban along EDSA to resume on May 24

In case you missed it, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has resumed implementing its truck ban in the capital effective Monday, May 17. This meant trucks will not be allowed to traverse all thoroughfares under the MMDA’s jurisdiction from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm from Monday to Saturday.

The policy along EDSA, however, is slightly different. According to the previous announcement, a total truck ban will be enforced along the notorious avenue—this will cover the entire stretch from the Magallanes Interchange in Makati City to North Avenue in Quezon City and will be in effect 24/7. Only trucks carrying perishable and agricultural goods are exempted from the ban.

Now, the MMDA has announced that the uniform light truck ban along EDSA and Shaw Boulevard will also be reimposed starting Monday, May 24. This means that all trucks with a gross capacity weight of 4,500kg and below are prohibited to use the aforementioned portion of EDSA from 5am to 9pm and the entirety of Shaw Boulevard (Mandaluyong City and Pasig City) from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm.

The ban will be enforced from Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays. Violation will result in a P2,000 fine. You can check out the official announcement below:

