MMDA to implement 11am to 11pm mall hours, prohibit weekday sales for 2022 holidays

Well, it’s that time of year again. And considering this is the most normal the holidays have felt in the past couple of years, expect more motorists to be out and the sea of red lights to be back to its former glory this year.

In preparation for this year’s Christmas rush, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) says it will once again be asking malls to make a few operational changes.

Malls will be asked to operate from 11am to 11pm instead of their usual operating hours. They will also be asked to refrain from holding mall-wide sales during weekdays. There will also be a moratorium on roadwork save for those that are part of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects.

According to MMDA spokesperson Mel Carunungan, these changes will start on November 14 and are scheduled to last until the first week of January 2023. The official also said that a memorandum circular will be released towards the end of this month.

Traffic-wise, do you think adjusted mall hours will have a big impact on this year’s shopping rush?

MMDA to implement adjusted mall hours next month

