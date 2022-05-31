MMDA reminds riders not to hang around a motorcycle lay-by for extended periods

Well, the rainy season is settling in again. Do you know what that means? Wet commutes, floods, and motorcycles waiting the weather out underneath overpasses and flyovers.

About that last one, though: What can you do? It isn’t a very safe practice—but neither is continuing to ride through inclement weather. To try and address this issue, authorities have set up motorcycle lay-bys where riders can pull over when the rain becomes a major hassle.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) just has a few reminders for riders looking to utilize these lay-bys. It’s all basic stuff, but these rules can be easily forgotten as time goes by.

Motorcycle lay-by rules

Motorcycle lay-bys are for exclusive rider use during inclement weather. Do not park here for extended periods. Motorcycle riders must leave within 10 minutes after the rain stops. Park your motorbikes properly to avoid congestion and accidents. Keep the motorcycle lay-by clean at all times.

If we’re being frank, there simply aren’t enough motorcycle lay-bys to eliminate the need for riders to seek shelter elsewhere during rainy weather. These areas are a big relief, though, for thoroughfares that have them. Guys, let’s not take them for granted.

