Number coding: MMDA’s new scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

A couple of weeks back, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) presented two new number-coding schemes that could potentially help reduce traffic in the capital. Now, it appears the agency will be actually pushing through with one of those schemes.

In a recent press briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte, MMDA chairman Romando Artes confirmed that the proposal to implement the 40% traffic volume reduction scheme is now only awaiting the Metro Manila Council’s (MMC) approval.

Under the new scheme, vehicles will be prohibited to travel along all major roads under the MMDA’s jurisdiction twice a week. Cars with plates ending in 1 and 2 will be banned on Mondays and Wednesdays, while those with plates ending in 3 and 4 will be banned on Mondays and Thursdays. You can check out the list and image below for a better look.

New number coding schedule

Cars with plates ending in 1 and 2 – Monday, Wednesday

Cars with plates ending in 3 and 4 – Monday, Thursday

Cars with plates ending in 5 and 6 – Tuesday, Thursday

Cars with plates ending in 7 and 8 – Tuesday, Friday

Cars with plates ending in 9 and 0 – Wednesday, Friday

PHOTO BY MMDA

Once greenlighted, the new coding scheme will take effect on May 1, 2022. It will be implemented from 5pm to 7pm only. Public utility vehicles such as buses, jeepneys, taxis, and TNVS, as well as motorcycles, will be exempted from the new coding guidelines.

What do you think of the MMDA’s new number-coding scheme, readers? We’ll keep you posted once we receive significant updates on the matter, so watch this space.

