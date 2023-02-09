MMDA: The no-contact apprehension policy is still suspended

Let’s get straight to the point, people: The no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) is still suspended. Any Facebook post you see claiming otherwise is fake news.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) had to debunk a recent social media post saying that NCAP is now back “in full force.” In a statement, the agency called on netizens to stop believing everything they see online.

“Ang operasyon ng NCAP ay sinuspinde ng MMDA simula pa Agosto noong nakaraang taon kasunod ng pagpapalabas ng temporary restraining order ng Supreme Court,” the MMDA said.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: The traditional jeepney will hang around a little longer

The name ‘Pobla’ is totally not cool, according to the barangay’s captain

“Huwag basta maniwala sa mga natatanggap na mensahe o post sa social media. Mabuting alamin muna ang pinanggalingan ng impormasyon o iberipika mula sa mga lehitimong sources,” the agency added.

Well, there you have it. If the NCAP is making a return soon, you’ll probably hear about it first straight from the MMDA or some other relevant government agency. Or, you know, from us over at Top Gear Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MMDA: No-contact apprehension policy still suspended

See Also