The MMDA says it respects LGUs’ authority to craft, implement no-contact apprehension

Yesterday, Metro Manila’s no-contact apprehension programs (NCAP) came under fire from no less than the country’s Land Transportation Office (LTO). The agency even went as far as to call for the policy’s suspension while local government units (LGU) sort out the kinks in their implementation.

Now, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)—which implements an NCAP of its own—has spoken up regarding the issue.

In a statement, the MMDA said that its interpretation of the LTO’s call for a suspension is as a “reaction to the call of some transport groups and operators on the issue.”

The agency added that it “respects the autonomy of all LGUs in crafting and implementing their own traffic regulations.”

The MMDA capped off its statement by saying it is open to its own NCAP implementation undergoing an investigation.

“The authority welcomes the call for a legislative investigation on its NCAP which has been in place since 2016 and will definitely cooperate with other branches of government and agencies to ensure a more efficient and orderly implementation of the said policy,” the statement reads.

It doesn’t look like this issue will be resolved any time soon. So, do you think authorities will eventually suspend NCAP?

MMDA statement on no-contact apprehension

