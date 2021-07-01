MMDA: Still no number coding scheme for July 2021

It’s official: The number coding scheme will remain suspended in Metro Manila for the month of July.

In a Facebook post, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the number coding scheme will not be making a return this month. This news comes as authorities announce the nation’s capital will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” for July 2021.

“Nananatili pa ring suspendido ang number coding scheme na ipinatutupad ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority habang ipinapairal ang general community quarantine with some restrictions at habang hindi pa normal ang transportasyon sa pagpasok ng buwan ng Hulyo,” the agency said, reminding everyone to continue adhering to COVID-19 health and safety protocols during the pandemic.

Again, keep in mind that the number coding suspension does not apply across all of Metro Manila. The city of Makati, for example, has announced no changes to the implementation of its modified number coding scheme for this month—at least not yet.

Frankly, it doesn’t look like the number coding situation in Metro Manila will be changing any time soon. Let us know in the comments how long do you think this measure should remain suspended.

