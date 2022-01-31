MMDA: No number coding on Chinese New Year (Feb. 1)

Attention, motorists: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that it is suspending the number-coding scheme on Chinese New Year. That is February 1, Tuesday.

This means that vehicles with license plate numbers ending in 3 or 4 will be permitted to be out from 5pm to 8pm. You can check out the full MMDA announcement in the post below:

2022 Number coding on Chinese New Year

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

LTO now requiring motorists to present vaccination cards at some branches

While Makati City has yet to issue an announcement regarding a number coding suspension, a pinned tweet on the official Makati Traffic Twitter account clearly states the measure will be in effect “except weekends and holidays.” Chinese New Year is considered a special non-working holiday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

And there you have it. You’re free to drive out in your coded car on Tuesday. It’s important to remember, though, that those of you who do plan on driving out should adhere to basic health and safety protocols outside your home. We’re still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, after all.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.