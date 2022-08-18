MMDA records 516 number coding violations during first morning of expanded implementation

Today marks the first day of the expanded number coding scheme’s full implementation. Apparently, hundreds of motorists didn’t get the memo.

According to traffic data collected by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), a total of 516 motorists were cited for number coding scheme violations during the expanded policy’s first day.

That figure is made up of both on-the-ground and non-contact apprehensions. Of that total, 146 were caught via the MMDA’s no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) cameras. Most of the recorded number coding scheme violations also took place on EDSA (147).

In a statement, MMDA Traffic Engineering Center director Neomie Recio shared that the agency is still determining the expanded number coding scheme’s effect on vehicle volume.

“Ongoing pa [ang] volume count and travel speed survey natin, but based on our command center monitoring through CCTV, mas maikli ang pila ng mga sasakyan sa southbound,” he said.

“Usually, nasa ibabaw ng Timog Flyover. Pero this morning eh nasa makababa lang ng flyover. Same from Guadalupe to Buendia dati e masikip pag umaga pero kanina e moving. But the real evaluation will be based sa data na makukuha ng tech,” he said, adding that the agency still doesn’t have enough data to be “scientific.”

Keep in mind that the updated number coding scheme still covers the evening rush hours of 5pm to 8pm as well. Do you think this will help alleviate Metro Manila’s traffic problems?

