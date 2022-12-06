MMDA: Number coding scheme suspended on December 8

Planning to drive out during the mid-week holiday this Thursday? If your car is coded, then you’ll be happy to know that the number coding scheme has been suspended on December 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception).

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the news official on social media earlier today. This means vehicles with plate numbers ending in 7 or 8 can be out on the road from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This minimalist Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

At this point, announcements like this should be a given already. Remember: the number coding scheme is almost always suspended in the event of a holiday.

By the way, you’ll want to wait for a separate announcement from Makati City. If you’ll recall, the local government’s implementation of the number coding scheme is separate from the MMDA’s.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, is anyone planning to get some Christmas shopping done on the 8th?

Number coding scheme suspended

See Also