MMDA: Number coding scheme suspended on December 8

Planning to drive out during the mid-week holiday this Thursday? If your car is coded, then you’ll be happy to know that the number coding scheme has been suspended on December 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception).
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the news official on social media earlier today. This means vehicles with plate numbers ending in 7 or 8 can be out on the road from 7am to 10am and 5pm to 8pm.
At this point, announcements like this should be a given already. Remember: the number coding scheme is almost always suspended in the event of a holiday.
By the way, you’ll want to wait for a separate announcement from Makati City. If you’ll recall, the local government’s implementation of the number coding scheme is separate from the MMDA’s.
So, is anyone planning to get some Christmas shopping done on the 8th?