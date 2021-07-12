MMDA now looking into reimplementing number coding scheme

Are you liking the absence of Metro Manila’s number coding scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, enjoy it while it lasts, because it might only be a matter of time before it returns.

In a recent radio interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) head Benhur Abalos shared that the agency is already looking into reimplementing the number coding scheme.

This news comes as the MMDA anticipates a surge in vehicles using EDSA, as motorists are expected to forego taking Skyway Stage 3 now that the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has begun collecting toll along the elevated expressway.

According to Abalos, the agency estimates that around 20,000 additional vehicles will now be looking for an alternative to Skyway Stage 3—kind of a problem considering EDSA sometimes hits 399,000 cars per day.

“Kung dadagdag itong 20,000, you could just imagine. Kaya pinagaaralan namin ito kung ibabalik namin ang number coding,” the official said in the interview.

“Titingnan namin ‘to, itong next several days. Pero please, sa mga nakikinig, tingnan niyo lang po itong mga tinatawag nating Mabuhay Lane. Kung mangagaling ka North you can take West Avenue, daan ka ng San Juan, pasok ka ng Makati, and then Pasay,” Abalos added, encouraging motorists to find alternate routes.

In case you missed it, earlier today MMDA traffic chief provided instructions on how to use the Mabuhay Lane as an alternative to Skyway Stage 3. Check it out here.

We’ll be sure to report an announcement regarding the return of number coding if or when the MMDA makes one. Are you one of the thousands of motorists who’ll return to taking EDSA now that Skyway Stage 3 is no longer free of charge?

