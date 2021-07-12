MMDA provides an alternate route for motorists who don’t want to use Skyway Stage 3

Have you been a Skyway Stage 3 regular since the new piece of infrastructure opened late in 2020? If so, you’re probably at a crossroads now, as San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has begun collecting toll fees after letting motorists use the elevated expressway for free over the past several months.

You can check out the official Skyway Stage 3 toll rates in our previous report. Depending on where you’re coming from and the destination you’re driving to, you could end up shelling out as much as P528 one way.

If you’re someone who doesn’t want to pay Skyway Stage 3’s toll rates, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wants you to know there are alternatives.

In a Facebook post, MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija shared that motorists opting to no longer use Skyway Stage 3 can use Metro Manila’s main North-South Mabuhay lane instead. Look:

“Hey guys I heard that Skyway 3 will start charging on Monday, July 12, 2021,” the official said. “Just in case there will be an influx of Skyway 3 users back to Edsa you may want to take an alternate route to the South.”

Here’s how it goes if you’re coming from EDSA:

Make a right at West Avenue Right at Quezon Avenue Make a U-turn near Magbanua Turn right to Timog Avenue Turn Right to Tomas Morato Turn Right to E. Rodriguez Avenue Make a left at Gilmore Drive straight to Granada Turn right to Pinaglabanan Turn right to P. Guevarra Make a left at L. Mencias Turn right to Shaw Boulevard Turn left to Acacia Lane Turn right to Ortigas Avenue Make a left towards P. Cruz Turn left towards Blumentrit Turn left at Coronado Take the Mandaluyong-Makati Bridge towards the destination

Nebrija also added that the MMDA is out in full force ridding this route of illegally parked cars, performing sidewalk clearing operations, and placing signs to guide motorists.

Well, this definitely won’t be as straightforward or as fast as using Skyway Stage 3, but it should work. Planning to take this Mabuhay Lane regularly now?

