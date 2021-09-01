MMDA: Number coding to remain suspended until further notice

As expected, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the capital’s number coding scheme will continue to remain suspended.

In a Facebook post, the traffic agency said that the measure will remain suspended “until further notice,” reiterating that movement is allowed for transporting essential goods and for activities and businesses permitted to operate by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF). Look:

“Sa pagpasok ng ber months, nananatili pa rin suspendido ang Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) o number coding scheme na ipinatutupad ng MMDA,” the post reads, also reminding the public to continue adhering to basic COVID-19 health and safety protocols. And as usual, keep in mind that the MMDA’s declaration does not apply to Makati City, which implements modified number coding but provides the following exemptions to the following:

motorcycles ambulance, fire trucks, police patrol, military vehicles on official functions diplomatic vehicles with diplomatic plates government vehicles with government plates or appropriate LTO stickers or marking expressly showing the name of the agency or office while in official use official media vehicles with markings expressly showing their company while in official use LGU-accredited tow trucks vehicles used by medical practitioners in an emergency vehicles being driven by or carrying Senior Citizen Blu Card holders vehicles carrying two or more occupants

The MMDA announcement comes a day after the agency extended Metro Manila’s truck ban suspension until September 7. You can read more about this here.

So, do you think we’ll be spending this year’s ber months without the number coding scheme in effect? If your answer is yes, let us know how you think this will impact 2021’s Christmas rush traffic in the comments.

