Report: MMDA to fine riders huddling under flyovers, overpasses in the rain

The rainy season has its own set of challenges on the road. Aside from the slippery roads, there’s also bad visibility, floods, and heavier traffic. On top of that, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is calling out riders who wait under flyovers and overpasses in the rain.

In a report by The Philippine Star, MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said riders who stay under these structures pose a danger to other road users, as well as to the riders themselves. The Philippine Star quoted Artes saying, “It is dangerous for them to be on a highway and then stop (under flyovers or footbridges). They could be run over if other motorists don’t see them”.

With that, the agency will soon start penalizing riders who do that practice. The violation falls under obstruction of traffic which carries a fine of P500. Artes added that riders gathering flyovers and overpasses make traffic flow even worse and causes gridlock congestion if it rains non stop for 30 minutes to an hour.

The agency is reminding riders to use proper lay-by areas for shelter instead of staying under bridges and similar structures. At the same time, the MMDA will be approaching fuel stations along EDSA to put up tents to lessen the cases of riders doing the dangerous and traffic-causing practice.

It’s not the first time the MMDA told off riders from huddling under bridges when it rains. Task Force Special Operations (TFSO) and Anti-Colorum Unit lead Bong Nebrija said riders who obstruct traffic while taking shelter from the rain endanger themselves.

“Isa lang na SUV o light truck ang mawalan ng preno, o makatulog ang driver o di kaya lasing at masuyod kayo dyan na parang bowling pin, kawawa naman pamilya nyo na nagaantay sa inyong makauwi. Please naman kung pwede huwag kayo dyan magpalipas ng ulan. Napakadelikado po,” said Nebrija.

