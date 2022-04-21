MMDA: There was a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ on window hours for provincial buses

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has already made some clarifications regarding the operation of provincial buses in Metro Manila. Now, it’s the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) turn to say its piece.

In its latest advisory, the agency reiterated that all provincial buses will still be allowed to operate outside of the 10pm-5am window hours provided that they terminate their trips at any of the integrated terminals identified by the LTFRB—either the North Luzon Express Terminal (NLET) in Bocaue, Bulacan, or at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City.

MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes added that the LTFRB and provincial bus companies had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that the latter can use their terminals 24/7 until April 19. Artes clarified that this only meant the implementation of the 10pm-5am window hours would resume on April 20.

Artes pointed out that the MMDA’s role here is only to implement the traffic rules and regulations, and that the policies on operations fall under the jurisdiction of the LTFRB and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

MMDA statement on provincial bus window hours:

We’re not sure how any of this can help fix the mess commuters are facing right now. We’ve yet to receive word if there’ll be any significant adjustments to these existing guidelines, but we expect to hear some updates soon.

