In just six days, the MMDA caught 657 cars, towed 243 for illegal parking

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has been continuously cracking down on road obstructions along Mabuhay Lanes over the past few weeks, and if the agency’s recent photos are anything to go by, they’ve been doing a pretty impressive job.

The MMDA just shared photos of a Mabuhay Lane free of any illegally parked vehicles. Or, you know, stuff that aren’t supposed to be on public roads such as hoops and washing machines. Now, while this may come as good news to some, the sheer amount of apprehensions the MMDA made is still somewhat alarming.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross

Watch: How does the Sundiro Honda S07 fare on PH roads?

From January 16 to 21 alone, the MMDA supposedly caught 657 illegally parked vehicles. Another 243 cars were actually towed and impounded. This means about 900 motorists were found violating the law over just the course of five days. Imagine how much that figure would balloon over a one-month period. You can also try imagining how badly that actually affects traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Frankly, we’re just glad the MMDA’s Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group (SCOG) has been relentless in trying to keep our roads clean. The only question now is if the barangays will actually be able to sustain this over the next few months. Well, we all know what could happen if they fail to do so...

More photos of the MMDA clearing operations on Mabuhay Lanes:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓