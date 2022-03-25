MMDA announces more DPWH repairs on EDSA this weekend

Another weekend, another handful of road reblocking locations on EDSA for motorists to be aware of.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has once again announced some weekend Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repairs on EDSA. Below are some areas you may want to avoid starting 11pm tonight.

ALSO READ:

Here are the corresponding fines, penalties of all licensing, traffic violations in PH

MMDA and DPWH road repairs (March 25 to 28)

EDSA-Caloocan Southbound, before Mariano Street (fifth lane from sidewalk) EDSA Southbound, Quezon City, Panay Avenue to Mother Ignacia (service road, first lane from sidewalk) EDSA-Quezon City Northbound (near Quirino Highway exit) EDSA-Quezon City Northbound, before and after Gate 3 (second lane from sidewalk) EDSA-Quezon City Northbound, from after Main Avenue to before P. Tuazon Flyover (second lane from MRT line) EDSA-Quezon City Northbound, from after P. Tuazon to Central Avenue (second lane from sidewalk) EDSA, Pasay City Northbound, innermost lane (busway) from E. Rodriquez Street.going to C. Jose Street Tandang Sora Avenue, near Tierra Pura Homes (inner lane) C5 Road, Makati City Northbound, before McKinley Road

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And there you have it. The MMDA says all of these areas will be completely passable by 5am on March 28. Will this affect any of your weekend plans?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.