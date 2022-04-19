MMDA: Full road closure from Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. to Buendia from April 22 to 24

It appears the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is going to have its hands full later this week.

The agency has just announced lane and road closures in Pasay City from today, April 19, until April 24. Check out the advisory below:

MMDA traffic advisory

From April 19 to 21, the length of Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard going to Buendia Avenue will have only one lane passable. Then from April 22 to 24, the MMDA says motorists should expect the stretch to be closed to traffic entirely.

While the agency did not provide a reason for the traffic advisory in its Facebook announcement, a representative clarified through Viber that the move is to give way to a political rally approved by the Pasay City local government.

And in case you missed it, the MMDA will also be implementing a stop-and-go traffic scheme along Roxas Boulevard and Diokno Boulevard on April 20, from 8am to 10pm. This one’s due to the 2022 World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit being held in the area.

As usual, avoid the affected routes entirely if you can. Do you plan on being in the area on the dates mentioned above?

