MMDA takes its traffic-busting operations to La Salle Greenhills’ doorstep

Do you ferry your kids to and from their school? If yes, we certainly hope you’re a law-abiding motorist—otherwise, you might have a ticket waiting for you at your child’s drop-off.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently took its operations to Ortigas Avenue—right at the doorstep of La Salle Greenhills. In fact, the agency’s enforcers, led by Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija, positioned themselves right by the school’s gates and made it a point to keep students’ sundo in check.

Specifically, Nebrija and his team took issue with how some vehicles would cut to the front of the line entering the school’s campus.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver’s license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Ayan makikita niyo, mag-aapura yung ibang gusto magbaba dito,” Nebrija said in a video from the operation, referring to some vehicles cutting ahead of the line and attempting to drop students off.

Nebrija also explained how the distance between the main entrance of La Salle Greenhills and the Ortigas flyover is very short. This, he says, compels some motorists cutting across lanes to enter the campus, resulting in a congested service road and blocked bicycle lane when the line to the entrance begins to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

If you want a more comprehensive breakdown of Nebrija’s assessment of the situation here, check out the video embedded at the bottom of this article. So, how do you think the local government should go about solving this area’s traffic issues?

MMDA operations in front of La Salle Greenhills:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.