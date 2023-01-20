Metro Manila’s single ticketing traffic violation system is one step closer to reality

Metro Manila’s traffic system is about to get a major overhaul.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) shared that it—together with officials from the Land Transportation Office (LTO)—has approved the final draft of the Metro Manila Traffic Code for the National Capital Region’s (NCR) proposed single ticketing system.

The system’s technical working group has already determined the 20 most common traffic violations that will be imposed uniformly across the NCR’s local governments. The new system’s technical requirements for the LTO Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) have also had also been agreed upon.

The MMDA will provide the funding for the IT systems needed for the “seamless and simultaneous rollout of the LGU’s integration with the LTMS.”

“We will conduct an inventory of each LGUs with regards to their respective systems and equipment for the planned interconnectivity with the LTO database for them to have access on the motorists’ records,” MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said.

“After a series of consultations with the LGUs and the transport sector, we have also finalized the standardized fines and penalties for the most common traffic violations such as disregarding traffic signs, illegal parking, and number coding, among others.”

Artes also stressed that the single ticketing system will “resolve some issues raised in the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) petition which is now pending in the Supreme Court and issues on the confiscation of driver’s licenses. The proposed system will also benefit motorists because it will provide ease of payment through digital payment channels which can be used by apprehended motorists anywhere.”

Metro Manila Council president Francis Zamora also expressed confidence in the upcoming single ticketing system.

“We are confident that the Metro mayors will pass a resolution approving this. After the council’s approval, each LGUs will have to draft or amend their respective ordinances adapting standardized fines on the identified common traffic violations,” Zamora said.

The new single ticketing system is expected to be fully implemented in the first quarter of 2023. Are you in favor of this change?

