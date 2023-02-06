MMDA to implement stop-and-go traffic scheme at EDSA-Shaw Blvd. starting Feb. 7

Motorists who regularly pass Shaw Boulevard may want to avoid the area this week.

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), some changes are coming to the thoroughfare for the 52nd Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization Council Conference.

The agency says it will implement a stop-and-go traffic scheme at EDSA-Shaw Boulevard northbound from February 7 to 10, 2023. No specific time, though, was provided by the MMDA. Instead, the agency says the scheme’s implementation will depend on when the event’s delegates arrive.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally lists Panamera for sale at just P990,500*

Report: Next-gen Toyota Hilux to debut in 2025

The MMDA also says that a total of 685 personnel are being deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the event’s duration. The conference is being held as the EDSA Shangri-la Hotel.

And there you have it. Steer clear of EDSA-Shaw Boulevard until Friday. Will this news have any impact on your motoring plans this week?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also