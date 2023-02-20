Not even tow trucks are spared from the MMDA’s clearing operations

No one is safe from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) clearing operations—not even their own kind.

In a Facebook post, MMDA task force operations head Bong Nebrija shared that the agency recently caught a pair of tow trucks parked illegally. One was functional, but the other had stalled.

At this point, you might think that MMDA enforcers might have let these vehicles off with a warning. They are, after all, tow trucks. But this didn’t end up being the case.

End result? The functioning tow truck had to tow away the stalled one, and both drivers ended up being ticketed.

Hey, at least we know there wasn’t any special treatment applied in this situation, right? How would you have handled it if you were in the MMDA’s shoes? Not any differently, we hope.

