MMDA tows away 172 vehicles over only a week of clearing operations

If at this point you still don’t believe the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is taking clearing operations seriously, we don’t know what will convince you.

Recent data from the MMDA’s recent Metro Manila clearing operations show the agency apprehended a whopping 475 vehicles for illegal parking between February 12 to 18 alone.

Of that figure, 172 rides caught violating parking laws were towed away and impounded. Yikes. The MMDA also added that it removed a total of 205 obstructions over that span, too.

And, as recent images shared by authorities showed, there are no exceptions. Not even tow trucks can escape the wrath of, well, their fellow tow trucks. Hell, if you’ll recall, enforcers even impounded a BMW i8 not too long ago.

So yeah, you better think twice about parking your car where you’re not supposed to. That is, unless, you don’t mind returning to your roadside parking spot to the sight of your beloved ride being towed away.

