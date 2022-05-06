Traffic advisory: Take note of this road closure in Manila this weekend

Manileños, listen up: Leave your homes before lunchtime if you can, because several parts of the city are expected to see heavy traffic this weekend.

In a new traffic advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists to steer clear of the stretch of R-10/Mel Lopez Boulevard to N. Zamora Street starting 12pm tomorrow. The reason? Road closures due to a political rally. Look:

MMDA traffic advisory

In light of this development, the agency has provided several alternate routes:

All vehicles coming from N. Zamora Street intending to utilize Moriones Street going to Mel Lopez Boulevard shall turn left to Moriones Street, then turn right to Dagupan Street until the destination. All vehicles coming from Juan Luna Street intending to utilize Moriones Street shall go straight to Tayuman Street until the destination. All vehicles coming from Mel Lopez Boulevard intending to utilize Moriones Street shall go straight to R-10 then turn right to Capulong until the point of destination.

The MMDA added that affected areas will open and close depending on the current traffic situation. So, are you still planning to spend the weekend out and about prior to election day?

