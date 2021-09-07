MMDA extends suspension of truck ban until further notice

Last week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that its truck ban in the metro will be suspended until September 7. The agency, however, has now extended this suspension until further notice.

In its latest advisory, the MMDA said that the truck ban along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila will remain suspended in order to keep the movement of cargo and delivery of essential goods unimpeded. Look:

[https://www.facebook.com/MMDAPH/photos/a.139356889436315/4527892460582714]

We reached out to the agency for more details and got confirmation that the extended truck ban suspension will still not cover the entire length of EDSA. Specifically, from Magallanes Interchange in Makati City to North Avenue in Quezon City, where a total truck ban is enforced.

Apart from the truck ban, take note that the MMDA’s number coding also remains suspended indefinitely. Keep this in mind when you head out, and spread the word to all other concerned motorists as well.

