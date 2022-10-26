MMDA to deploy 1,500 personnel for this year’s ‘Undas’ operations

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is likely going to have its hands full during Undas 2022. As such, the agency will be deploying the personnel necessary to keep up with the transport situation over the next couple of days.

In a statement, the agency said that it will be deploying 1,500 personnel for Undas operations this year. And just like the Land Transportation Office (LTO), it has a “no day off, no absent” policy in place for its traffic enforcers.

Among the operations the MMDA is committing to in preparation for and during the transport rush are road and sidewalk clearing and cleaning works, as well as the management of traffic flow and inspection of bus terminals along EDSA.

“The MMDA is all set to undertake measures on traffic management, cleanup operations, road emergency and public assistance, and clearing of road obstructions in preparation for Undas,” MMDA acting chairman Carlo Dimayuga III said.

“The agency is providing traffic assistance to ensure faster turnaround of buses,” he added.

Oh, and in case you needed reminding, there will be no number coding scheme on October 31 and November 1 as these are considered special non-working holidays. The MMDA makes it official in the Facebook post below.

MMDA Undas 2022 operations

