2022 MMFF parade to run along Quezon Avenue on December 21

Expect traffic in the area
by Drei Laurel | 4 hours ago
PHOTO: Lawrence Ruiz (from Wikimedia Commons)

Quezon Avenue regulars, listen up: You might want to avoid the thoroughfare come December 21, because the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced it as the route for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) parade.

In a statement, the MMDA said that the MMFF parade will begin at 2pm on December 21. The floats will embark from Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City to the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

In total, the parade is expected to run for over 7km and last around 2.5 hours. Be aware, however, that the MMDA will also have a staging area for the MMFF parade’s floats along E. Rodriguez to D. Tuazon. That said, expect traffic to slow down near this area as well.

The MMDA says that its traffic enforcers are ready to keep things in check along the MMFF parade’s route. Will this announcement affect any of your holiday motoring plans? Chime in.

2022 MMFF parade route

Image of the MMFF parade route

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

