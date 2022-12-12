NCR mayors: No confiscation of licenses while LTO works on new ticketing system

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is currently working on a new single-ticketing system that it’s looking to roll out by the first quarter of next year. This system seeks to unify traffic violations and their corresponding fines and penalties across multiple LGUs in the metro.

For its part, NCR mayors from the Metro Manila Council have now agreed on a moratorium on the confiscation of driver’s licenses for traffic violations. This will be in effect while the LTO finalizes its new system. This only applies to LGU officials, however, as LTO officials will still have the authority to confiscate licenses.

“Every LGU in NCR will pass an ordinance on this matter,” said MMDA acting chairman Atty. Romando Artes. “For now, the existing ordinance/traffic laws of each LGU shall prevail. Subject to the passage of an ordinance, they are allowed to continue to confiscate driver’s licenses of erring motorists.”

The MMDA and the Metro Manila Council are still finalizing the guidelines for the single-ticketing system. Once this system is implemented, motorists with traffic violations will be able to settle their penalties at Bayad Center outlets.

What else would you like to see from this unified ticketing system, readers?

