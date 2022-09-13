There were 22,924 reported motorcycle accidents in Metro Manila last year

Now that things have pretty much returned to normal (almost), traffic in Metro Manila is back to pre-pandemic levels. And with more motorists out and about, it’s inevitable that there’ll be more incidents on the road, right? Well, that part’s only true for motorcycles.

According to the latest Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System (MMARAS) report, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recorded a total of 26,768 motorcycles involved in road accidents last year, which was an increase of 1,560 from the previous year. The grand total number of vehicles involved in incidents, however, was down from 125,010 in 2020 to just 112,228 in 2021.

Of the total 22,924 motorcycle-related incidents recorded, 10,550 incurred damages to property. From that total, 12,110 incidents resulted in non-fatal injuries to persons involved, while 264 were fatal—both figures were up significantly from the year prior.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

There were 14,870 persons injured in motorcycle-related crashes in 2021, for an average of 41 individuals per day. Of the total, there were 11,549 riders, 1,839 pillions, and 1,208 pedestrians involved.

Quezon City was where the most number of motorcycle accidents were recorded with 8,281 in total. This was followed by Makati City with 1,568 and Pasig City with 1,489. EDSA was the most troublesome thoroughfare, with 6,523 incidents recorded, followed by C5 with 5,769, and Commonwealth Avenue with 3,057. Breaking down the statistics further, the MMDA recorded at least 1,000 incidents per hour from 6am to 9pm throughout the year.

If you want to read more about the 2021 MMARAS report, you can check out another article of ours.

