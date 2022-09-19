CCLEX now permits entry of 110cc motorcycles

Motorcycles with 400cc of displacement? Come on through. What about those with just 125cc? Sure thing. But what about 110cc? Hey, if you’re passing through the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), it’s not a problem either.

CCLEX management recently announced that it is now permitting the entry of motorcycles with as little as 110cc of displacement. Prior to this update, the minimum displacement for motorbikes along the expressway was set at 125cc.

In a statement, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) said that the lowered displacement requirement comes amidst the “clamor of motorcycle users and make the expressway more inclusive and accessible to more road users.”

Owners of 110cc motorcycles may now start getting their CCLEX RFIDs at the expressway’s service centers near the Toll Plaza, Anjo World, and Landers Superstore. Installation is free and walk-ins are accepted.

Just like their higher-displacement counterparts, 110cc motorcycles are treated as Class M1 vehicles. This means that their toll rate is set at P60.

And in case you aren’t aware, there is already a dedicated motorcycle lane along CCLEX. It’s marked in blue, and users must remember that overtaking is prohibited and to keep speed limits in mind.

So, do you think allowing 110cc motorbikes to enter CCLEX is a good idea? Tell us why or why not in the comments section.

