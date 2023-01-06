Dear motorists, the LTO is asking you to stop bribing its officers

It’s clear that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) under its new leadership is keen on eliminating corruption within the organization. The agency, however, seems to be taking a slightly different approach this time around.

The LTO recently released a statement requesting motorists to stop bribing its enforcers. “kilalanin at irespeto ang awtoridad ng mga law enforcer ng ahensya lalo na kung nahuli dahil sa mga paglabag sa batas-trapiko.

“Partikular na iginigiit ng LTO ay ang iwasang alukin ng pera o anumang uri ng panunuhol para lamang malusutan ang pananagutan o ang pagbibigay ng violation ticket sa lumabag sa motorista.”

Hmmm...

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade also added: “Offering bribes to our law enforcers will not get you anywhere and will make things worse. Wala pong tiwali kung walang mag-uudyok na maging tiwali. Magtulungan po tayo.”

This statement comes after a colorum van driver attempting to transport 17 passengers from Northern Samar to Cubao, Quezon City reportedly tried bribing multiple LTO enforcers at a checkpoint in Sorsogon City.

Do you agree with what the LTO and Tugade said here? Will this help the agency rid itself of corrupt law enforcers? Sound off in the comments.

