MPT South wants you to think of ‘MULTO’ for safer travels this Undas weekend

We’re now approaching one of the busiest long weekends of the year: Undas. It’s days like these when motorists are reminded about acronyms like ‘B.L.O.W.B.A.G.E.T.S.’ for the safety of all road users.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary and Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and C5 South Link operator MPT South, however, has a different acronym for us: M.U.L.T.O.

OTHER MOTORISTS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Honda’s new Toyota Raize fighter might debut in Indonesia next week

Construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector is underway

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

M.U.L.T.O. is part of the company’s ‘Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko’ campaign. Here’s what it stands for:

M – May sapat na balanse sa Easytrip RFID

U – Unahin ang kaligtasan (defensive driving ika nga)

L – Laging i-check ang kondisyon ng sasakyan at sarili

T – Tumawag sa 1-3500 kung may emergency

O – Oras ng pagbiyahe ay planuhin

As with previous years, the safety campaign for Undas weekend also includes the rollout of free towing for Class 1 vehicles (only to the nearest exit) from 6am on October 28 to 6am on November 2. More cash lanes will also be opened, while Cavitex customer service centers will operate 24/7 for RFID-related services.

“This year’s celebration of Undas season will be different from the past two years as cemeteries, especially in Metro Manila, now reopens and more motorists are expected to ply the roads,” said MPT South president and general manager Raul Ignacio. “We are anticipating as much as 10% increase in the volume of vehicles that will pass through our toll roads from October 28 to November 2, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.