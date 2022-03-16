MRT-3 to suspend operations from April 13 to 17

Attention, commuters: If you’re planning to go around Metro Manila via the MRT-3 this coming Holy Week, you might want to start looking for alternatives as early as now. (What a swell time to have high fuel prices, right.)

The MRT-3 management has just announced that the rail line will be unavailable from April 13 to 17, 2022. The temporary shutdown will be done to make way for the annual preventive maintenance activities. The trains will resume operations on Monday, April 18, 2022.

If you’ll be out and about in the city during these dates, take note, especially since April 13 isn’t a declared holiday. Spread the word to your fellow commuters, too.

