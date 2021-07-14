Heads up, fur parents: Small pets are now allowed to ride the MRT-3

Any fur parents here who take the train regularly? Good news for you, folks: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has confirmed that pets are now allowed inside the MRT-3.

The announcement comes after a Facebook post featuring a dog aboard the train recently went viral. Look:

Of course, there are certain guidelines that need to be followed in case you decide to bring your furry friend along with you during your commute. According to the official announcement the pets—be it a dog or a cat—must be enclosed in a pet carrier that does not exceed 610mm x 610mm (2ft x 2ft) in size. This means if you’re bringing a bigger pet like, say, an adult Labrador, we doubt you’ll be allowed to board the MRT.

The DOTr is also reminding commuters that strict health and safety protocols must still be observed when riding the MRT-3. Also, take note that these guidelines only cover the MRT-3 and do not apply to other rail lines such as the LRT-1 and LRT-2.

What do you think, commuters? Will you try taking the train together with your furbabies?

