DOTr: There have been 0 MRT-3 unloading incidents since Libreng Sakay started in March

How has your experience with the MRT-3 been as of late? If things have been smooth-sailing over the past few months or so, then lucky you. Other commuters aren’t always as fortunate as you are.

In any case, despite whatever mishaps took place recently, there are still some positives to look at. Well, at least from the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) point of view. The agency has just announced that since starting the MRT-3’s Libreng Sakay program at the end of March, the rail line has logged zero unloading incidents.

To add to that, the DOTr has shared that the MRT-3 has now hit 350,000 in daily ridership for nine weekdays straight, the highest one being 370,276 logged on June 6. In total, the MRT-3 has ferried 20,082,702 commuters without any unloading incidents. This streak continues from 2021, wherein the rail line also recorded zero incidents.

The free MRT-3 rides are still available until June 30, 2022. Seeing as the program has seen a couple of extensions already, we won’t be surprised if there’ll be another full month of free train rides for commuters come July.

