DOTr open to extending the MRT-7 line to Norzagaray and Santa Maria in Bulacan

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) stated in a recent Committee on Transportation hearing that extending the MRT-7 line to more towns in Bulacan could be a possibility in the future.

Representative Salvador Pleyto Sr. of the 6th District of Bulacan pointed out how Norzagaray and Santa Maria have had to make adjustments due to the ongoing construction of major railway projects, yet none of these railways will connect to these two towns.

For his part, DOTr undersecretary for railways Cesar Chavez said that the agency can request the developer of MRT-7 to extend the rail line all the way to Balagtas, passing through both of the aforementioned towns.

Chavez added that the DOTr may also connect the North-South Commuter Railway to Balagtas so that it passes through Norzagaray and Santa Maria. He said that the third option for this would be to consider a public-private partnership.

“We submit to the expertise of the department of which for these options that undersecretary Chavez is discussing,” responded Pleyto Sr.

No further details were discussed during the hearing, though. Perhaps we’ll just have to wait and see if the DOTr or any representative will actually pursue this in the future. What do you think, readers? Do you think this will prove useful for Bulakenyos?

