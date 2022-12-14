NCR EDSA Busway, Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake ferry now in the works

It’s always good news whenever there are efforts from the government to try and improve the country’s mass transport system. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has now shared that it is eyeing to roll out more Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects focused on further developing transport infrastructure.

The Committee on Public-Private Partnership Center Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) has just approved the funding for project preparation studies of three major undertakings: the North Long Haul Inter-Regional Railway (NCR-Ilocos, Cagayan), the NCR EDSA Busway, and the Manila Bay-Pasig River-Laguna Lake Ferry.

The new railway aims to connect the capital to the northern regions of Ilocos and Cagayan. It will provide long-distance transport for both commuters and cargo, and it will include the construction of new stations and cargo terminals.

The NCR EDSA Busway, meanwhile, will build on the existing busway system on the major thoroughfare. There will be new stations built along the current network, and the capacity, comfort, and reliability of the transport services will be upgraded and “aligned to international standards.”

As for the third among the three, this one seeks to connect the metro to areas in Regions III and IV-A via a high-capacity, high-quality mass transit ferry system. The new ferry service will have “intermodal transfers with other transit systems and active mobility networks.”

Sounds promising enough, no? These will be part of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, so we expect at least significant progress to be made within the term of the current administration.

Which of these would you like to see up and running first, readers?

New DOTr infrastructure projects for 2023-2028:

