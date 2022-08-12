Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension from Merville to Parañaque City opens on August 14

Well, this is it: The newest Cavitex-C5 Link Flyover Extension segment is finally opening this weekend after a slight delay.

Segment 3A2, which runs from Merville to Eugolio Rodriguez Avenue in Parañaque City, was supposed to open sometime in July 2022. Instead, its opening was moved to 6am on August 14—that’s this coming Sunday.

The new segment spans a total of 1.6km in length. Once the entirety of Cavitex-C5 Link is completed, travel times for motorists driving to and from Cavitex to Makati City, Taguig City, and Pasay City will be reduced by 30 to 45 minutes.

In light of the opening, the following traffic schemes will be implemented by authorities near the area:

New Merville entry and exit ramps will be moved across Shell C5 Southlink, Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City. The service road tunnel coming from West Service Road will finally be opened. Here, motorists heading to Kaingin/Parañaque must turn left.

And if you haven’t heard yet, the number coding scheme now covers the morning rush hours of 7am to 10am. Just something to keep in mind starting next week.

So, do you plan on using this new extension regularly?

