Is your Easytrip RFID always iffy at toll plazas? The new ones are supposedly more readable

The readability of RFID stickers at toll plazas can be pretty inconsistent at times, resulting in long lines and dissatisfied motorists. Sadly, this hit-or-miss system is something that motorists have had to deal with since expressways went cashless.

If you’re an Easytrip RFID user who can relate, a solution might now be available. The company says that its new windshield and headlight Neology RFID stickers have improved readability at toll plazas.

Easytrip is encouraging motorists to have their old stickers replaced if they haven’t already. How can you tell if your car is still equipped with the old one? The company says that if your RFID card doesn’t have the updated design (see Facebook post at the bottom of this article), then you’re due for a replacement.

All you need to do is drop by an Easytrip RFID station with your vehicle and old Easytrip card. If an authorized representative will be bringing your car in for you, he or she will need a signed letter of authorization and one valid ID from the RFID account holder.

The replacement process and sticker are completely free, though you’ll have to pay for the initial P200-P500 load.

If you drop by one of Easytrip’s one-stop shops, you’ll be able to claim your new Easytrip RFID card on the same day you have your sticker replaced. Otherwise, it will take three to five days. The same timetable applies to the transfer of balance between RFID cards.

Easytrip RFID sticker replacement:

