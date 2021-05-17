NLEX will be implementing a P6 to P16 toll increase beginning May 18

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) regulars, take note: You’ll have to shell out more in toll fees starting May 18, after the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) authorized the NLEX Corporation to implement a 2-3% toll increase on the thoroughfare.

The toll increase will take effect at 12:01am tomorrow. Class 1 vehicles will have to pay P2 more in the open system (flat rate is charged per entry), VAT included, and P6 more to use NLEX from end to end. Class 2 and 3 vehicles must pay an additional P3 and P4 in the open system, respectively, and P14 and P16 for end-to-end travel.

In a statement, the NLEX Corporation explained that this toll increase is actually several years in the making, as it is part of approved adjustments that were due in 2012 and 2014.

“TRB and NLEX agreed to implement the increase on a staggered basis to cushion the impact of the adjustments,” the statement reads, adding that the company is continually improving NLEX to provide motorists with a safer and more seamless expressway experience up north.

Anyway, make sure your RFIDs have enough load for when this increase takes effect at 12:01am tomorrow. Do you think this toll adjustment is justified? Let us know in the comments.

