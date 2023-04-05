Holy Week 2023: NLEX is offering free towing for Class 1 vehicles until April 11

Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) is already expecting heavy traffic this Holy Week. In fact, the carmageddon on major expressways has probably already begun as of this writing.

As such, authorities are expecting the worst in the coming days, and that includes all sorts of emergencies that require roadside assistance. For its part, NLEX Corporation is looking to help out motorists in the coming week by offering free towing services (to the nearest exit) to all Class 1 vehicles.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: LTO rejects calls for driving school price caps to be deferred

The all-new Toyota Wigo could be launched in PH soon

This may have already been mentioned before, but this is still worth noting again as we all start to hit the road. While you’re at it, keep in mind the Holy Week road-trip tips that we’ve come up with for you guys. Also, take note that number coding will be suspended in the metro for the rest of the week, so no need to worry if you’re looking to get through the city in the coming days.

You can also check out NLEX Corporation’s advisory below. Drive safe out there, guys.

NLEX free towing services:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also