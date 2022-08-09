NLEX says more than 8,000 vehicles were caught for overloading in the first half of 2022

Overloading a regular car is dangerous enough all on its own. Overloading trucks and other large vehicles, though? It can be deadly.

In a recent statement, the NLEX Corporation said that more than 8,000 vehicles have been caught violating anti-overloading laws in the first half of 2022 alone.

That’s a lot of violations. Making the situation even trickier to deal with is the fact that parts of NLEX are currently undergoing repairs. With the safety of motorists in mind, the NLEX Corporation is intensifying its anti-overloading operations even further moving forward.

PHOTO BY NLEX Corporation

NLEX anti-overloading teams are already in place at strategic locations along the expressway, ready to weigh vehicles and ensure compliance with NLEX weight limits. Republic Act no. 8749’s anti-overloading provision states that trucks and trailers are not permitted to have a gross vehicle weight and axle load above 13.5 tons.

Heavy equipment over 33 tons are also barred from using portions of NLEX like the Candaba Viaduct’s southbound side, which is currently being repaired.

Besides these more immediate measures being undertaken by NLEX Cooperation, the company is also holding dialogues with transport groups and local government units to ensure vehicles’ adherence to anti-overloading laws.

Remember: Overloading isn’t an issue to take lightly—more so if you’re operating something that can potentially become a wrecking ball on wheels. Drive safe out there, guys.

