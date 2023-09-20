Expect heavier traffic on NLEX as San Simon elevation project begins on September 23

Last month, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) was troubled by severe floods, particularly around the San Simon area of the road network. To address this, NLEX Corporation is planning to elevate that specific portion of the expressway and complete it by the end of this year.

The company has now announced that it will officially begin the project on September 23, Saturday. In light of this, it is advising motorists passing NLEX to expect heavier traffic than usual.

“We would like to remind our motorists to expect a high volume of traffic in the area once the project starts,” said NLEX Corporation president J. Luigi Bautista. “While this may cause temporary inconvenience for our motorists, the long term benefit of a flood-free road will be experienced once we fully complete the elevation of the San Simon area.”

This project will include elevating the 200m portion of the road by 0.7m and adding another 0.3m on the pavement, raising the road by 1m in total. While repairs are ongoing, NLEX Corporation will deploy patrol and marshals in the area, install ample signage, and provide regular updates via the electronic signs on the road as well as via social media.