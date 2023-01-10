NLEX: Construction of third Candaba Viaduct to start in Q1 2023

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is set to undergo a pretty big upgrade soon.

According to the NLEX Corporation, it will begin constructing the third Candaba Viaduct in the first quarter of 2023. With this, motorists should expect some changes to the traffic scheme in the area soon.

The third Candaba Viaduct will be a 5km structure featuring three lanes with an inner and outer shoulder for both directions. Once finished, it will allow motorists to travel 80kph on the Candaba Viaduct instead of just 60kph. What’s more, it will supposedly provide everyone with a safer driving environment.

The NLEX Corporation also provided a progress update for the upcoming NLEX Connector from Caloocan Interchange on C3 Road to Santa Mesa, Manila. The first section, which spans from Caloocan to España Boulevard, is already 94% complete and is expected to open in the first quarter of this year.

Lastly, the operator says it is also making adjustments to its operations to make them safer and more sustainable. Electric vehicles will soon be part of the company’s fleet and will be used by NLEX-SCTEX patrol crews. More cameras are also being installed on NLEX, SCTEX, and the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX).

Tell us: which of these projects are you looking forward to the most?

