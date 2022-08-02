DPWH confirms a third Candaba Viaduct along NLEX is in the works

The truck situation along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is currently a bit complicated. After conducting several repairs along the southbound portion of the Candaba Viaduct throughout the year, NLEX Corporation eventually decided to ban all heavy commercial vehicles from passing the bridge.

Now, however, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has confirmed that said ban will only be temporary, as it will only be implemented while a third bridge is being built in the middle of the existing Candaba Viaduct.

“Ito ay sa kadahilanang iniiwasan po natin ang pagbagsak ng bahagi ng tulay na hindi pa nagagawa nang sa gayon ay mapanatiling ligtas ang publiko,” the official statement reads.

Neither the DPWH nor the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation has released a timeline for this project, but we’ve been told that the viaduct construction can easily take at least two years. If that’s the case, then that’s how long heavy trucks will have to resort to using alternate routes when heading into Metro Manila from the north.

NLEX truck ban update as of August 2022:

