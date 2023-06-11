NLEX toll fees to increase effective June 15

It’s not just fuel prices that are going up this week. Deep breath, north folks—new toll fees for the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will be implemented beginning June 15, 2023.

Within the NLEX Open System, which covers Balintawak, Mindanao Avenue, Karuhatan, Valenzuela, and Meycauayan and Marilao in Bulacan, the toll-fee increase will be P7 for Class 1 vehicles, P17 for Class 2 vehicles, and P19 for Class 3 vehicles. This raises the toll fee to P69, P172, and P206, respectively.

Within the NLEX Closed System, from Bocaue in Bulacan to Santa Ines in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, the toll-fee increase will be P26 for Class 1, P65 for Class 2, and P77 for Class 3. At Subic-Tipo, they have to pay an additional P4 for Class 1, P8 for Class 2, and P11 for Class 3.

This means that end-to-end travel on the expressway, from Balintawak to Santa Ines, will now cost P332 for Class 1 vehicles (P33 increase), P829 for Class 2 vehicles (P81 increase), and P995 for Class 3 vehicles (P98 increase).

The official release from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) states that the higher toll fees are part of the periodic toll-rate adjustment petitions filed by the NLEX Corporation in 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. This year, the toll operator is allowed to collect the last tranche of the 2012 and 2014 adjustments, and half of the 2018 and 2020 provisionally approved adjustments “to help curb the existing inflationary situation and cushion the impact on users of the expressway.”

Public utility jeepneys under the Pasada Pass and Tsuper Card programs will continue to enjoy the old rates.

Check out the updated toll-fee matrices below:

New NLEX toll fees for Class 1 vehicles

PHOTO BY Toll Regulatory Board on Facebook

New NLEX toll fees for Class 2 vehicles

PHOTO BY Toll Regulatory Board on Facebook

New NLEX toll fees for Class 3 vehicles

PHOTO BY Toll Regulatory Board on Facebook