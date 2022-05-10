P2 and P0.34 per kilometer NLEX toll hikes for Class 1 vehicles set to kick in on May 12

North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) regulars, brace your wallets. Expressway management has announced a handful of fare hikes, and they’re all set to kick in this Thursday.

The country’s Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has given NLEX management the go signal to implement open and closed system hikes in compliance with periodic adjustments approved in 2016.

The open system covers Balintawak, Caloocan City to Marilao, and Bulacan. The NLEX’s closed system, on the other hand, is between Bocaue, Bulacan and Santa Ines, Mabalacat City, and Pampanga including Subic-Tipo.

NLEX toll hike set for May 12

Under the new toll matrix, Class 1 vehicles must pay an additional P2 to travel anywhere within the expressway’s open system, while Class 2 and 3 vehicles must pay an extra P6 and P8, respectively. The closed system, meanwhile, will see a P0.34 per kilometer increase.

End-trend travel between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will see an additional P27 in toll for Class 1 vehicles, while Class 2 and 3 vehicles must pay an additional P69 and P82, respectively.

Jeepneys under the NLEX Passada and Tsuper Card discount and rebate program can still take advantage of the expressway’s pre-hike toll rates. Provincial buses will also be covered by a graduated rebate scheme for three months.

And that’s it. Don’t be surprised if you see a little extra being shaved off your RFID account the next time you pass NLEX. What do you think of this news?

