Look: Road marking repainted after it goes viral as no-contact apprehension trap

In theory, a no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) is a great way to keep motorists in check. The problem is when the road system implementing it lacks the infrastructure necessary to ensure the policy is carried out not just effectively, but fairly as well.

So yeah, we can see why some motorists are up in arms over receiving surprise NCAP citations. This intersection is a perfect example of Metro Manila’s NCAP dilemma.

See the rightmost lane? Manila City needed to have it repainted after it was exposed as an no-contact apprehension trap online. The lane marking was so badly deteriorated that motorists were no longer able to see that it indicated ‘right turn only.’ The iffy lane marking was brought to light a few months ago thanks to motorcycle vlogger Sir Veilance.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The all-new Chevrolet Colorado will make you wish the pickup stayed around in PH

Report: The MMDA is ditching countdown timers in favor of an adaptive stoplight system

Continue reading below ↓

The issue has been addressed and the local government appears open to receiving feedback like this.

“The same video was sent to us and we immediately took action on the said lane marking. This is to ensure everyone that we read your comments and will make our best effort to take action on all of them,” the Manila City NCAP Facebook page said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Again, it is our objective to achieve road safety and prevent accidents.”

Know of any more NCAP traps like this? Let other motorists know about them in our comments section.

Viral no-contact apprehension trap is repainted:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.