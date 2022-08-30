Supreme Court issues TRO to pause implementation of no-contact apprehension

Some big news today regarding Metro Manila’s no-contact apprehension program: The Philippine Supreme Court has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the measure’s implementation.

In a brief released to the media earlier today, the Supreme Court said that the TRO is effective immediately and essentially prohibits “any apprehensions through the NCAP programs and ordinances related thereto” until further orders.

The courts also instruct “the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and all parties acting on its behalf from giving out motorist information to all local government units, cities, and municipalities enforcing NCAP programs and ordinances.”

Basically, you’re safe from NCAP—at least for now. Expect a copy of the Supreme Court’s resolution to surface soon. The court will also be creating a microsite dedicated solely to the NCAP issue.

This move comes following calls from both the public and private sectors to review NCAP implementation across the National Capital Region. You can check out the briefing in its entirety in the Facebook post below.

So, do you think suspending the implementation of NCAP across Metro Manila is the correct move? We’d love to hear your thought regarding the issue in the comments section.

TRO against no-contact apprehension issued by SC:

