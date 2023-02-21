No left turn at Acacia Estates and Grace Mall intersections starting March 1

Taguig residents, listen up: Some changes to the traffic scheme along Cayetano Boulevard are set to take effect soon.

The local government has announced that it will implement some “experimental” traffic schemes at the Acacia Estates and Grace Mall intersections along Cayetano Boulevard starting March 1, 2023.

Both intersections will have a no-left turn policy starting next month, meaning you’ll only be able to turn right onto Cayetano Boulevard. This means u-turns will also be necessary to get to C5 from Acacia Estates and Grace Mall, and vice versa.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P1.05/L, gas by P0.90/L this week

Does Mitsubishi have plans to bring Xpander production operations to PH?

This traffic scheme will last until March 31, at which point the aforementioned changes will be up for evaluation. Taguig City says this traffic scheme is being implemented “to prevent accidents and improve traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

You can check out more details in the Facebook post embedded below. The local government is also encouraging motorists to provide their feedback here.

Taguig City traffic advisory

See Also